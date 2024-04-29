Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Short Interest Update

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the March 31st total of 963,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 305,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPM. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 target price on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Evolution Petroleum stock opened at $5.80 on Monday. Evolution Petroleum has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $10.11. The stock has a market cap of $194.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.89.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). Evolution Petroleum had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $21.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Evolution Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 10.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,404 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,714 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,666 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of approximately 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

