Evercore ISI Raises Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target to $130.00

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

APH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a hold rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Amphenol from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.83.

Shares of APH stock opened at $120.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $72.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol has a one year low of $72.77 and a one year high of $121.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 15.87%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amphenol will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Amphenol announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,571,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphenol

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

