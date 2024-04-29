Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 61.5% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:EBKDY opened at $23.56 on Monday. Erste Group Bank has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $23.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.55. The company has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.36.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Erste Group Bank will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products.

