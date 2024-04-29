ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Position Boosted by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,696 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. ePlus comprises about 0.6% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ePlus were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ePlus during the third quarter worth $1,074,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ePlus during the third quarter worth $27,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ePlus during the third quarter valued at about $384,000. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ePlus by 32.7% during the third quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 8,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of ePlus by 28.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ePlus alerts:

ePlus Stock Performance

Shares of PLUS traded up $0.63 on Monday, reaching $78.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.59. ePlus inc. has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $83.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.22). ePlus had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $509.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.25 million. Research analysts forecast that ePlus inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ePlus from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Sidoti cut shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PLUS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John E. Callies sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.17, for a total value of $103,554.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,430.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ePlus Company Profile

(Free Report)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.