Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $28.54 on Monday. Enterprise Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $61.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.02.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.75%.

EPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.58.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

