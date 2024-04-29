EnLink Midstream (ENLC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 8.12%. On average, analysts expect EnLink Midstream to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EnLink Midstream Stock Up 0.8 %

ENLC opened at $13.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average of $12.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. EnLink Midstream has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $14.18. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 2.39.

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 120.45%.

In other news, CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $616,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 250,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $3,026,668.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 534,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,450,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $616,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,611.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ENLC. UBS Group raised their target price on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.29.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

See Also

