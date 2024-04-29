Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC Takes Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HRI. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Herc by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Herc by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Herc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Herc in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Herc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Herc

In other Herc news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.10, for a total value of $564,009.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,560,647.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Herc Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE HRI opened at $152.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.27. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.97 and a 52 week high of $171.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.06 million. Herc had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herc Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is 21.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HRI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Herc from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Herc from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Herc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

