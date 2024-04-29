Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 229,813 Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 229,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,671,000. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value makes up about 10.1% of Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VONV. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 15,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 5.1% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 4.5% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

VONV opened at $75.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a twelve month low of $62.92 and a twelve month high of $78.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

