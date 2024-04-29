Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000. Peoples Financial Services makes up 0.8% of Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.41% of Peoples Financial Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $333,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. 31.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Peoples Financial Services stock opened at $38.28 on Monday. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.74 and a 200 day moving average of $42.47. The firm has a market cap of $270.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

About Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services ( NASDAQ:PFIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $23.48 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peoples Financial Services Corp. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts.

