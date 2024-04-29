Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $996,000 in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Bank OZK acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 31.5% during the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 125,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 37,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

MUB opened at $106.12 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.52.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.