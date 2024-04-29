Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC Buys New Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 66,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,759,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Financial & Tax Architects LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 858,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,166,000 after buying an additional 39,808 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble
In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $620,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,845 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $620,719.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,865 shares of company stock valued at $9,009,280 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Procter & Gamble
Procter & Gamble Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PG opened at $161.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.65. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $141.45 and a 1 year high of $164.32. The company has a market capitalization of $380.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.
Procter & Gamble Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Procter & Gamble
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- The Meteoric Rise of Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock is Not Over
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Stagflation Is Real, Mastercard Stock Now a Sudden Must Have
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Here’s Why Institutions Had Been Buying Martin Marietta Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.