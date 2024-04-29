Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC Buys New Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 66,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,759,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Financial & Tax Architects LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 858,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,166,000 after buying an additional 39,808 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $620,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,845 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $620,719.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,865 shares of company stock valued at $9,009,280 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.76.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $161.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.65. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $141.45 and a 1 year high of $164.32. The company has a market capitalization of $380.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

