DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC decreased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DD. City State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.3% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 16,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $73.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.26, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $78.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.06.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.90.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

