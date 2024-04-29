DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Mizuho

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DTM. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

NYSE:DTM opened at $64.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.73. DT Midstream has a 1-year low of $45.10 and a 1-year high of $64.69.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 41.65%. The firm had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DT Midstream will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.87 per share, for a total transaction of $56,870.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,120,625.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DTM. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in DT Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 2.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 4.8% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 66,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $362,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

