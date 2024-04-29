Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Position Trimmed by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 624,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,780 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.07% of Dominion Energy worth $29,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 20,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.10.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $50.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $57.65.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

