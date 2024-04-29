Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Shares Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 791,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,386 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. owned approximately 2.68% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $21,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 30.0% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,815,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,849,000 after acquiring an additional 650,266 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 42.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,444,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,845,000 after purchasing an additional 427,585 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,377,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,113,000 after purchasing an additional 153,628 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,185,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,413,000 after purchasing an additional 222,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,727,000.

NYSEARCA DFLV traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.14. 25,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,076. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.14. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $23.26 and a one year high of $30.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.03.

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

