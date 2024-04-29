Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE DLR opened at $143.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.81 and a 200-day moving average of $136.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.33 and a 1-year high of $154.18.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 164.31%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLR

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.