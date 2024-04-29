Despegar.com’s (DESP) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $14.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $11.50. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DESP. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Despegar.com in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Despegar.com in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of Despegar.com stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.73. 314,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,273. Despegar.com has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $13.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.65 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 139.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 673,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 392,366 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 117.0% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 43,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 23,195 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 292,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 88,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumac Inc. increased its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 841.0% in the third quarter. Dumac Inc. now owns 196,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 176,012 shares during the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

