Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.4549 per share on Wednesday, May 29th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This is an increase from Danone’s previous dividend of $0.34.
Danone Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of DANOY opened at $12.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.76. Danone has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $13.48.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DANOY shares. UBS Group upgraded Danone from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded Danone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.
Danone Company Profile
Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Ukraine, North America, China, North Asia, the Oceania, Latin America, rest of Asia, Africa, Turkey, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company operates through Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters segments.
