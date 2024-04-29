Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Harbor Advisory Corp MA

Harbor Advisory Corp MA trimmed its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $248.48. 449,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,757,138. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $248.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.27. The firm has a market cap of $184.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $259.00.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.64.

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,908,273.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,908,273.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,565 shares of company stock valued at $26,641,364. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

