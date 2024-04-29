Critical Survey: Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) vs. SOS (NYSE:SOS)

SOS (NYSE:SOS – Get Free Report) and Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SOS and Iris Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOS 0 0 0 0 N/A Iris Energy 0 0 5 0 3.00

Iris Energy has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 136.22%. Given Iris Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Iris Energy is more favorable than SOS.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

1.9% of SOS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.1% of Iris Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of SOS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of Iris Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SOS and Iris Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOS $260.03 million 1.44 -$229.45 million N/A N/A Iris Energy $75.51 million 4.49 -$171.87 million N/A N/A

Iris Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SOS.

Profitability

This table compares SOS and Iris Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOS N/A N/A N/A Iris Energy N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

SOS has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iris Energy has a beta of 3.02, suggesting that its stock price is 202% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Iris Energy beats SOS on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SOS



SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as newsToday and E-commerce Today, 10086 hot-line center, information security services, and marketing-related data. It also focuses on cryptocurrency mining, blockchain-based insurance, and security management businesses. The company serves insurance companies, financial institutions, medical institutions, healthcare providers, and other service providers in the emergency rescue services industry. The company is based in Qingdao, the People's Republic of China.

About Iris Energy



Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

