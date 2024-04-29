CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 976,068 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 73,994 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CRH were worth $67,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in CRH during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH Price Performance

CRH stock opened at $78.55 on Monday. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.95.

CRH Announces Dividend

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.69 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that CRH plc will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRH. Vertical Research initiated coverage on CRH in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.31.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

