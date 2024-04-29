Convergence Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSP. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Insperity by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Insperity by 3.0% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 25,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Insperity by 10.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 23,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Insperity by 15.8% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 720,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,286,000 after purchasing an additional 98,190 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in Insperity by 15.6% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 833,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,305,000 after purchasing an additional 112,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Stock Performance

NYSE:NSP opened at $104.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.94. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.80 and a 52 week high of $128.91.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. Insperity had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 153.34%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on NSP shares. StockNews.com lowered Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

