Convergence Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in HF Sinclair by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,665,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,766,000 after buying an additional 869,429 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,666,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,704 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in HF Sinclair by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,842,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,919,000 after acquiring an additional 48,034 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in HF Sinclair by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,709,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,332,000 after acquiring an additional 207,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,438,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,866,000 after purchasing an additional 96,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In other news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $402,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,866.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $74,114.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,490.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $402,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,703,866.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DINO has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $57.31 on Monday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $37.12 and a 52 week high of $64.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.39.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

HF Sinclair Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.