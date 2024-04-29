Convergence Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in GMS in the third quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of GMS by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of GMS by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GMS during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of GMS by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 426,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,274,000 after buying an additional 15,126 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 6,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $611,436.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,691,060.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 6,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $611,436.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,691,060.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO George T. Hendren sold 10,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.49, for a total value of $1,018,355.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,453.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,820 shares of company stock worth $3,561,192. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GMS Stock Performance

Shares of GMS opened at $92.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.61. GMS Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.99 and a 52-week high of $101.04.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.48%. GMS’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GMS. Stephens upped their price target on GMS from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on GMS from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on GMS from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on GMS from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.63.

GMS Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

