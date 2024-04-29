Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 54 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,825 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 784 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP grew its position in The Cigna Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 61,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 93,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Trust CO raised its position in The Cigna Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 53,046 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total transaction of $11,084,500.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares in the company, valued at $123,618,339.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,144 shares of company stock worth $39,296,330. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.0 %

CI stock opened at $354.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $349.88 and a 200-day moving average of $318.15. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $365.71. The company has a market capitalization of $103.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $327.00 to $354.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 price objective (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.14.

Get Our Latest Report on CI

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.