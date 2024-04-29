Convergence Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 21,484 Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 21,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RITM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 605.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 690.6% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the third quarter worth about $94,000. 44.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Rithm Capital Price Performance

Shares of RITM stock opened at $11.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.49. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $11.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.82.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $709.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

