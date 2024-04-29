Comparing Globalink Investment (GLLI) and The Competition

Globalink Investment (NASDAQ:GLLI – Get Free Report) is one of 671 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Globalink Investment to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Globalink Investment and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Globalink Investment N/A $1.32 million -158.14 Globalink Investment Competitors $1.14 billion -$28.99 million 58.41

Globalink Investment’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Globalink Investment. Globalink Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globalink Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A Globalink Investment Competitors 120 560 879 14 2.50

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Globalink Investment and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 65.65%. Given Globalink Investment’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Globalink Investment has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Globalink Investment has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globalink Investment’s rivals have a beta of 0.04, suggesting that their average share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.9% of Globalink Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Globalink Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Globalink Investment and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globalink Investment N/A -25.02% 2.50% Globalink Investment Competitors -34.69% -44.65% 0.01%

Summary

Globalink Investment rivals beat Globalink Investment on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Globalink Investment

Globalink Investment Inc. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire business in the technology industry within the e-commerce and payments sectors in North America, Europe, South East Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Globalink Investment Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

