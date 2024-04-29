Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Increased by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,240 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,687,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $73,993,000 after acquiring an additional 121,279 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,182 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,761 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 23,073 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $8,868,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $38.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.55. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $153.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

