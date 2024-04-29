Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) PT Raised to $300.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target hoisted by analysts at HC Wainwright from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on COIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet raised Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.81.

Shares of COIN opened at $236.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 875.26 and a beta of 3.41. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $46.43 and a fifty-two week high of $283.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.74 and a 200 day moving average of $162.07.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. The business had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.37, for a total transaction of $3,806,220.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,308.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $2,978,290.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.37, for a total value of $3,806,220.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,308.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 532,208 shares of company stock valued at $99,652,403. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 162.9% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

