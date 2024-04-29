Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a growth of 61.7% from the March 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Insider Transactions at Clough Global Opportunities Fund

In other news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 300,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,229.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get Clough Global Opportunities Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLO. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 652,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 217,620 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 485.4% during the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 319,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 264,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $367,000.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

NYSEAMERICAN GLO opened at $4.91 on Monday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $5.18.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.048 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.

About Clough Global Opportunities Fund

(Get Free Report)

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.