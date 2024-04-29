Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC cut its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. Massachusetts Wealth Management lifted its stake in Citigroup by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Citigroup by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Citigroup by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on C shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Societe Generale cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.91.

Shares of C opened at $62.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 62.72%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

