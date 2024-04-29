China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFLF) Short Interest Update

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,052,900 shares, a growth of 56.9% from the March 31st total of 11,503,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 752,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24.0 days.

China Feihe Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CHFLF opened at 0.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 0.47. China Feihe has a 1-year low of 0.42 and a 1-year high of 0.72.

About China Feihe

China Feihe Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells infant milk formula products in Mainland China and the United States. The company provides a range of raw milk, adult milk powders, liquid milk products, and health care products, as well as soybean powder and goat milk powder. It is also involved in the retail of vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements.

