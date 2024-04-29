China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFLF) Short Interest Update

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,052,900 shares, a growth of 56.9% from the March 31st total of 11,503,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 752,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24.0 days.
China Feihe Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CHFLF opened at 0.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 0.47. China Feihe has a 1-year low of 0.42 and a 1-year high of 0.72.
About China Feihe
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than China Feihe
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- The Meteoric Rise of Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock is Not Over
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Stagflation Is Real, Mastercard Stock Now a Sudden Must Have
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Here’s Why Institutions Had Been Buying Martin Marietta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for China Feihe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Feihe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.