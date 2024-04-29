Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) PT Lowered to $7.00

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Chegg from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chegg from $8.50 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.56.

CHGG traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $6.89. 792,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,603,188. The stock has a market cap of $699.82 million, a PE ratio of -43.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26. Chegg has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $17.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $187.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.94 million. Chegg had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 1.27%. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the third quarter valued at $61,286,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,091,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 229.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,249,000 after acquiring an additional 873,984 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chegg by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,630,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,117,000 after purchasing an additional 809,530 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Chegg by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,648,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,084,000 after purchasing an additional 750,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

