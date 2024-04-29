Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $64.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Carrier Global traded as high as $61.90 and last traded at $61.89, with a volume of 862133 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.50.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In other Carrier Global news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 19.4% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,081,000. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 751,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,183,000 after purchasing an additional 217,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in Carrier Global by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 98,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 14,003 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.15%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

