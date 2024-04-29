Carmell Co. (NASDAQ:CTCX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Carmell Co. (NASDAQ:CTCX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a growth of 64.3% from the March 31st total of 14,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Carmell Stock Performance

Shares of CTCX stock opened at $2.09 on Monday. Carmell has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $13.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average is $2.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carmell

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carmell in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Carmell in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in Carmell during the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Carnegie Mellon University bought a new position in shares of Carmell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carmell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,416,000. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Carmell Company Profile

Carmell Corporation operates as a bio-aesthetics company. The company utilizes Carmell Secretome to support skin and hair health. Its Carmell Secretome consists of a potent cocktail of growth factors and proteins extracted from allogeneic human platelets sourced from tissue banks. The company also developed a microemulsion formulation that enables delivery of lipophilic and hydrophilic ingredients without relying on the Foul Fourteen, 14 potentially harmful excipients that are commonly used by other companies to impart texture, stability, and other desirable physicochemical attributes to cosmetic products.

