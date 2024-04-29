Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of Cardinal Health worth $65,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAH. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.07.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.6 %

CAH opened at $103.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.85. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.56 and a 52 week high of $116.04. The company has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.68.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.74%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.