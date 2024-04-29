Capital Product Partners (CPLP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Capital Product Partners to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $92.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect Capital Product Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Capital Product Partners Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of CPLP stock opened at $16.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.23. Capital Product Partners has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $18.85. The company has a market capitalization of $342.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day moving average is $15.92.

Capital Product Partners Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPLP shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Capital Product Partners from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Capital Product Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Get Our Latest Report on CPLP

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company's vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.