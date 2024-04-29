Capital Investment Counsel Inc Trims Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 7.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 5,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DUK traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.68. 174,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,948,776. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.80. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $100.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.46.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.62.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

