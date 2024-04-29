Capital Investment Counsel Inc Reduces Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc trimmed its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $468,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $503.00.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NOC traded up $4.18 on Monday, hitting $484.63. 62,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,060. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $462.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $465.72. The firm has a market cap of $71.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $414.56 and a one year high of $496.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.49. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 52.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 1,273 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total value of $573,321.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,761.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 210 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.68, for a total value of $95,482.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,784.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 1,273 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total value of $573,321.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,761.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,147 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

