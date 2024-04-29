Capital Investment Counsel Inc Increases Stock Position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Free Report) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 10,274.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 27,023 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth $124,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $2,708,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth $575,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,946,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,277,824. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $43.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 3.74.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

