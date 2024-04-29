Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $516,000 Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DG. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 48.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 target price (up previously from $127.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 15th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.08.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $140.82. The stock had a trading volume of 569,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,540. The firm has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.42. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $221.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.90.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

