Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $3.71 Million Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Skyworks Solutions comprises 0.7% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 9,018 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 84,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 22,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of SWKS traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.24. The stock had a trading volume of 263,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,576. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.83. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $115.69. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWKS. KeyCorp lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.10.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

