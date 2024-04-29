Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $1.39 Million Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc cut its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EXPD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.63.

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $245,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $113.35. 152,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,232. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.54. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.99. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.03 and a twelve month high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

