Capital Investment Counsel Inc Buys 70 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises 1.0% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,755 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $464.91. 84,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,305. The company has a market capitalization of $111.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $443.74 and its 200-day moving average is $444.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $479.50.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

