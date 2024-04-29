Capital Investment Counsel Inc Boosts Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 136,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.4% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $8,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 60,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,968,753.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 375,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,795,742 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE KO traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $61.67. 1,829,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,839,258. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.89. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $265.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.22.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

