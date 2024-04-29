Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Short Interest Update

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the March 31st total of 27,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

CANG opened at $1.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.23. Cango has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88.

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.34 million for the quarter. Cango had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 2.04%.

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions comprising car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers through Cango Haoche app that offers new-car transaction services, and Cango U-Car app that offers used-car transaction services; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

