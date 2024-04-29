Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Short Interest Update

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,400 shares, a growth of 60.9% from the March 31st total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 904.0 days.

Britvic Price Performance

BTVCF opened at $10.37 on Monday. Britvic has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.54.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

