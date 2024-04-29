Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Short Interest Update

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,400 shares, a growth of 60.9% from the March 31st total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 904.0 days.
Britvic Price Performance
BTVCF opened at $10.37 on Monday. Britvic has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.54.
Britvic Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Britvic
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- The Meteoric Rise of Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock is Not Over
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Stagflation Is Real, Mastercard Stock Now a Sudden Must Have
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Here’s Why Institutions Had Been Buying Martin Marietta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.