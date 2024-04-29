Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC cut its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 14,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 77.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARKK stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,632,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,116,188. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $33.76 and a 52-week high of $54.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.48.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.