Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 77.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,586 shares during the period. Capital Group Growth ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CGGR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 124.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,438,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,749,000 after buying an additional 3,571,987 shares during the period. Financial Security Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,178,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,457,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,707,000 after purchasing an additional 669,654 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,939,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,007,000 after purchasing an additional 634,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,480,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,771,000 after purchasing an additional 515,441 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGR opened at $30.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.09. Capital Group Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $32.35.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

