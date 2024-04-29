Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 0.9% of Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $335.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.49. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $246.28 and a 52-week high of $348.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

